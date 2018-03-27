Child's punishment does not fit crime of lost shoes

I felt tears in my eyes as I read the article titled "Mom in jail for brutal beating of child" on page 6 of yesterday's Sowetan. Can you really beat a child like that for losing school shoes?

It's disheartening to know we still have children who are abused like this in this democracy we are living in. It's common knowledge that children will make mistakes when growing up but there will never ever be a justifiable reason for such punishment. Now I get the reason why spanking of children and corporal punishment are unlawful.

What kind of mother will do such a thing to a helpless, innocent child?

I appeal to all community members to report all acts of children abuse to the police or social workers.

Let's work together in making sure that children enjoy life. Remember, they are our future leaders. Eish!

Thebe kgwetiane

Maandagshoek, Limpopo