Spanking vs naughty corner square up in Concourt
To spank, or not to spank.
That is the question SA’s top judges will grapple with on Thursday when a religious group and child protection activists square up in the Constitutional Court on whether parents should have the right to physically discipline their children.
Freedom of Religion SA launched the application in an appeal against a judgment by the South Gauteng High Court which struck down the defence of “reasonable chastisement” in October 2017.
