South Africa

Spanking vs naughty corner square up in Concourt

By Tania Broughton - 29 November 2018 - 08:09
Spanking your children in the privacy of your own home is no longer permissable - but corporal punishment doesn't achieve anything anyway.
Spanking your children in the privacy of your own home is no longer permissable - but corporal punishment doesn't achieve anything anyway.
Image: iStock

To spank, or not to spank.

That is the question SA’s top judges will grapple with on Thursday when a religious group and child protection activists square up in the Constitutional Court on whether parents should have the right to physically discipline their children.

Freedom of Religion SA launched the application in an appeal against a judgment by the South Gauteng High Court which struck down the defence of “reasonable chastisement” in October 2017.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'ANC was in a state of madness during Zuma' - Ramatlhodi at state capture ...
Gwede Mantashe explains why ANC met with banks over the Gupta accounts
X