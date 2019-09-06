Mantashe makes SA the butt of all jokes Down Under

It all sounded so good, especially for a country in which the mining sector is in decline and, as a result, thousands of jobs are being shed each year.

Well, as it turns out, it was too good to be true. The mineral does not exist.

Whoever lifted the story from the Smart Energy International website and inserted it into the minister's speech seems to have not read the article in full because had they done so they would have noticed the part where it says: "This was an April Fool's joke. We hope you had a laugh along with us."

Mqwathi's Wakandaland is next

The minister's office yesterday told Business Day that it was "unfortunate" that the "focus is being shifted to what has now been confirmed as fake news" instead of other things he said at the conference.

What Vera thinks is unfortunate is that Mqwathi has not announced that he is hiring a new speech writer.

If Uncle Gwede is not careful, his speech writer would soon have him telling the world that the Vibranium, the fictional mineral featured in the super-hero movie Black Panther, exists and that Wakanda is actually his home town of Cala, in the Eastern Cape.

Let's keep Bafana in our prayers

As you probably know, Vera is not big on soccer, especially the national soccer team. So, she is not about to pass judgement on the SA Football Association's decision to appoint Molefi Ntseki as Bafana Bafana coach.

On the few occasions she watched Bafana and saw Ntseki next to then-Bafana coach Stuart Baxter, Vera often mistook him for one of the team's physiotherapists.