Mantashe accuses Mkhwebane of playing into political space

ANC chairperson Gwede Mantashe has accused public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane of playing into the political space, saying that warrants an intervention.

Mantashe is the first senior ANC official to speak out publicly on Mkhwebane after she was accused of fighting petty ANC factional battles.

"If a Chapter 9 institution behaves delinquently, that should be followed formally and be engaged. There are times when you think that she has occupied a political space that does not belong to her, but we must find a way of dealing with that," Mantashe told members of the media at the second day of the National Health, Education and Allied Workers Union policy conference in Boksburg on Thursday.

"Yes… she has occupied the political space from time to time. There were seven presidential candidates in the ANC and she is not interested in any of them except one, that is political."

He was referring to the ANCs seven presidential candidates who were vying for the position to become Jacob Zuma's successor in the lead-up to the 2017 Nasrec national elective conference.