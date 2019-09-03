ANC upholds KZN decision to fire eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede

ANC national leadership has upheld the KwaZulu-Natal provincial executive committee's (PEC) decision to axe eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede.

ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte met with the party’s KwaZulu-Natal leadership and the council to inform them of the decision, and that the entire executive committee (Exco) under Gumede should vacate office.

“After careful consideration we agreed that in the best interest of the ANC and the people of the metropolitan of eThekwini, we would agree that the Exco that has been requested to vacate their seats vacate their seats,” said Duarte.

Gumede would officially leave office on Thursday when the speaker convenes a sitting to elect a new mayor.

Duarte said that the Exco members would remain as councillors in the eThekwini metropolitan.

Gumede threw the party into a tailspin last week when she withdrew her resignation, a move which saw the inauguration of Mxolisi Kaunda as the new mayor being suspended.