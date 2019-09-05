Disgraced former mayor Zandile Gumede pops in as voting gets off to a shaky start in eThekwini

The eThekwini executive council (Exco) meeting to elect Durban's new mayor got under way with a surprise visit by the former mayor at the city hall on Thursday.

The building was closed to allow the voting to proceed without any interruptions. No councillors were allowed in or out of the house during voting .

Outgoing mayor Zandile Gumede caused a stir when she arrived after most of the candidates were seated and proceedings started, and council was told she had been excused for "personal commitments".

She is expected to remain as an ordinary councillor if Mxolisi Kaunda is voted in a mayor of KwaZulu-Natal's economic hub.