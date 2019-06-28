'Tread with care around central bank' - Gwede Mantashe

ANC chairperson Gwede Mantashe says the party has a responsibility to protect state coffers as it seeks to implement its resolution on the nationalisation of the South African Reserve Bank (SARB).

Mantashe, who serves as minister of mineral resources, cautioned against acting carelessly on the matter as a few shareholders of the central bank are anxiously waiting to "cash out maximum benefit".

He was speaking on the sidelines of the second day of the National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu) policy conference in Boksburg, yesterday.

"There are a combination of interests. these shareholders want to cash out and get maximum benefit. It is our responsibility to protect the coffers of the state," he said.

Mantashe's remarks comes after public spats and contradictions by senior ANC leaders, including party secretary-general Ace Magashule on the party's position on the SARB.

Earlier this month, Magashule told reporters the party's NEC resolved that SARB's mandate should be expanded.