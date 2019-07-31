Eskom's monstrous R20.7bn loss in one shock graphic

Embattled power utility Eskom on Tuesday reported a loss of R20.7bn, which it attributed to a steep increase in debt servicing and fuel costs. This despite billions in bailouts from the government, with the latest being R59bn proposed by finance minister Tito Mboweni in July.

If you thought Nkandla, which cost taxpayers R246m, was South Africa's biggest money problem, think again. Even Botswana's 2018 GDP has nothing on Eskom's shortfall.

In her budget vote speech last week, social development minister Lindiwe Zulu said R7.6bn would be set aside for the administration of Sassa grants. This means Eskom's lost billions could pay for the administration of these grants for close to three years.