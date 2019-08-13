Here's how décor designers create special historical sets that support the script

Décor designers, or set designers as they are also known, are artists who design the décor or sets for theatrical performances, television programmes, films and corporate launches.

Usually a set has to be designed to meet certain specifications. When asked to create special historical or visual effects to support the script, they need to use their imagination and all their skills.

They develop, with the aid of a computer or by hand, sketches of several concepts which they then present to the producer of the play, film or television production.

Research sometimes needs to be conducted to create a set that will interpret the story in a visual form and to establish the appropriate architectural elements. Changes often have to be made until the producer and designer are satisfied with the design or designs.