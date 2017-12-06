Tumisho Masha in dark over court appearance

A communication mishap has left actor Tumisho Masha confused whether he will be charged for allegedly assaulting his wife Zozibini Mtonga or not.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Masha has allegedly been summoned to appear in the Randburg Magistrate's Court early next year to face charges of assault and damage to property, but the actor claims he is not aware of this.

Masha yesterday said he was hearing about the news of his impending appearance in court for the first time after his last appearance last month.

"I arrived in court and I was told that my docket was missing, and after waiting for a while I was told to leave. I did not receive any summons from the court and I'm only hearing this for the first time from you."