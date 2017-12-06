Tumisho Masha in dark over court appearance
A communication mishap has left actor Tumisho Masha confused whether he will be charged for allegedly assaulting his wife Zozibini Mtonga or not.
According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Masha has allegedly been summoned to appear in the Randburg Magistrate's Court early next year to face charges of assault and damage to property, but the actor claims he is not aware of this.
Masha yesterday said he was hearing about the news of his impending appearance in court for the first time after his last appearance last month.
"I arrived in court and I was told that my docket was missing, and after waiting for a while I was told to leave. I did not receive any summons from the court and I'm only hearing this for the first time from you."
Masha said he was planning to defend himself in court if he is called to appear.
"I will not be pleading guilty because I am not guilty. I will come to court because I don't have a problem," he said.
NPA spokeswoman Phindi Mjonondwane said Masha's docket was not missing but that the investigating officer was not in court on the day.
"The docket was not missing, the IO (investigating officer) was on leave ... if I remember well."
Mjonondwane added that the former Isidingo actor and Top Billing presenter is expected to appear in court early next year and that summons will be sent to him soon.
Police spokesman Lungile Dlamini could not comment yesterday.
Mtonga first opened the case against the award-winning actor in September last year but later withdrew the charges.
She reinstated them again last month. Sowetan has learnt that Masha previously managed to evade the charges after his wife dropped them citing mediation.
It is believed that Mtonga was under the impression that they were fixing their marriage, but turned to the police again when Masha moved on with his new girlfriend.
Mtonga took to social media to share about the emotional and physical abuse she said she endured while living with Masha. "I was in a relationship, a marriage, where I entertained abuse at all levels.
"I accepted a husband that would break me down in front of my baby, my family, his family, his friends and in public. I stayed with someone who would tell me in front of our baby girl that he was my biggest achievement," she said.
She added that Masha would beat her up and drag her on the floor during some of the incidents.
Mtonga was not available for comment.