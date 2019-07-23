Here's how urologists diagnose and treat a wide range of disorders affecting men and women

The urogenital system is a triumph of biological engineering. The urinary tract is a vital part of the waste or excretory disposal network.

About a litre of blood flows through the kidneys every minute and from this, the kidneys extract water and wastes and release urine. The urine then moves to the bladder through narrow tubes, the ureters.

There are eight subspecialty areas of urology: paediatric urology, urologic oncology, renal transplantation, male infertility, urinary tract stones, female urology, neuro-urology, and erectile dysfunction or impotence.

Paediatric urologists treat urological problems in children, including hypospadius and circumcisions.

Urologic oncologists treat cancers of the male and female urinary tract and the male reproductive organs, including the prostate, bladder, penile and testicular cancers in men, and kidney and bladder cancers in women.

Renal transplantation specialists perform kidney transplants and male infertility specialists work with men to treat problems in fathering children.

Urologists often work closely with other specialists, such as nephrologists, endocrinologists and oncologists, since all of these areas are related. Urologists may in fact work in a clinic that offers various medical services and procedures to patients.

They examine patients using equipment such as x-ray machines and fluoroscopes, to determine the nature and extent of the disorder or injury. They treat lower urinary tract dysfunctions using equipment such as diathermy machines, catheters, cystoscopes and radium emanation tubes.