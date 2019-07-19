Ramaphosa labels public protector's report on Bosasa donation as 'unfortunate'

Mkhwebane told Ramaphosa what her preliminary findings were on May 30 in a section 7(9) notice.

Diko said Ramaphosa responded to Mkhwebane’s findings on June 27 “dealing in detail with areas where the preliminary findings were deficient both factually and in law”.

“Nonetheless, the president will study the public protector’s report and make a decision on any further action.”

DA leader Mmusi Maimane asked the public protector to investigate if Ramaphosa deliberately misled parliament in 2018 when he at first said the donation was paid to his son Andile as part of a legitimate business transaction.

Mkhwebane’s report also found Ramaphosa misled parliament and acted in violation of the provisions of the executive ethics code.

Mkhwebane found Ramaphosa “deliberately” misled parliament as he should have allowed himself enough time to research a “well-informed” response.

"President Ramaphosa’s conduct ... although ostensibly in good faith, to be inconsistent with his office as a member of cabinet and therefore in violation of section 96(1) of the constitution,” Mkhwebane said.