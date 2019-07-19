Busi Mkhwebane asks NPA boss Batohi to probe Ramaphosa for possible money laundering

The National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP), Shamila Batohi, should investigate President Cyril Ramaphosa and members of his CR17 campaign for possible money laundering, public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane said on Friday.

Mkhwebane has directed Batohi to further investigate whether there was any possible prospect of prosecuting Ramaphosa for money laundering following her investigation which raised concerns around why donations towards his presidential campaign, CR17, were not straightforward donations.

Mkhwebane found that the R500,000 donation by African Global Operations (AGO), formerly Bosasa, which passed through a trust account first before being transferred to the CR17 campaign, was concerning and raised questions around whether there was an improper relationship between Ramaphosa, his family and Bosasa.