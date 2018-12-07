Johnny Clegg's tribute song gains momentum
Fifty of Mzansi's most talented artists - including Somizi, Abigail Kubeka, Dorothy Masuka and Judith Sephuma - have added their voice to a tribute song for veteran Johnny Clegg.
It was announced on Wednesday that the artists had collaborated on a remake of Clegg's iconic single The Crossing to celebrate his life and work.
All proceeds from the single will go to the Friends of Johnny Clegg Fund and will be used for primary school education.
The fund aims to empower the youth through literacy programmes by using technology in education to help make a difference.
The fund is managed by The Click Foundation who will distribute funds to their various centers across SA.
The list of illustrious artists on the song include Karen Zoid, Kubeka, Andre Venter, Andy Mac, Anna Davel, Ard Matthews, Arno Carstens, Bobby van Jaarsveld, Corlea, Craig Hinds, Craig Lucas, Dan Patlansky, Dave Matthews, David Kramer, Masuka, Elvis Blue, Emo Adams, Francois van Coke, Franja du Plessis, Gloria Bosman, Jason Hartman, Jesse Clegg, Jimmy Nevis, Juanita du Plessis and Sephuma.
Speaking to Sowetan's siter publication, TshisaLIVE, Lira said she was honoured to be part of such a project.
"I am very honoured to pay tribute to a South African great. He is one of our biggest superstars and it was amazing to be part of something that honours him like this."
Social media too was buzzing with hype around the song Johnny's name trended on Twitter yesterday.