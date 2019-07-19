Jackson Mthembu tells daughter to run if she sees a red overall and Mzansi is here for it

Minister in the presidency Jackson Mthembu had Mzansi in stitches on Wednesday after introducing his daughter Thuli to members of parliament.

Before proceeding with his speech, Mthembu warned Thuli to run away should "anyone wearing red overalls and boots" approach her.

"Her name is Thuli, she’s up there. I just want to say to Thuli, if you see anybody wearing a red overall approaching you, run my girl! Run and don’t look back."