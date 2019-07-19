Jackson Mthembu tells daughter to run if she sees a red overall and Mzansi is here for it
Minister in the presidency Jackson Mthembu had Mzansi in stitches on Wednesday after introducing his daughter Thuli to members of parliament.
Before proceeding with his speech, Mthembu warned Thuli to run away should "anyone wearing red overalls and boots" approach her.
"Her name is Thuli, she’s up there. I just want to say to Thuli, if you see anybody wearing a red overall approaching you, run my girl! Run and don’t look back."
In response, EFF's Mbuyiseni Ndlozi greeted Thuli, before being called out by speaker Thandi Modise, who said: "We appreciate the presence of the minister’s daughter in the gallery and that’s where it ends."
The moment had Mzansi in stitches, with many taking to social media to share the giggle.
Here's a snapshot of the reactions.
Cutest moment in Parliament as Comrade @JacksonMthembu_ introduces her daughter Thuli to the house and EFF members offer Dr Ndlozi as son in law to him.— E.H. (@EsethuHasane_) July 17, 2019
