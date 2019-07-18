Yvonne Chaka Chaka's heartfelt tribute: Johnny Clegg chose us, he was one of us

Musician Yvonne Chaka Chaka has described Johnny Clegg as a true legend, one who chose to embrace Africans and the culture over the white man privilege that was on the table during apartheid.

In an interview with SowetanLIVE sister publication TshisaLIVE on Wednesday, Yvonne said South Africa was richer for Clegg's musical gift and for the amazing person he was.

"We have lost a great legend. Johnny was just one of those (amazing) people. He could have started as a privileged white man but he chose and wanted to learn about the African culture - the dance, the music and just embrace the culture. We have lost a great musician and patriot... may his soul rest in peace," she said.