Women dying with protection orders in their handbags

I find New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern fascinating, unconventional and an embodiment of servant leadership. She shows us that these are not just empty cliches or sound bites.

The New Zealand government recently promulgated a law that serves domestic violence survivors beyond the normal extent or limits that many governments would go to.

It grants victims of domestic violence 10 days paid leave, to allow them to gain a level of stability such as finding new homes to protect themselves and their children.

Very few governments in the world would countenance promulgating such a law, let alone put in resources to assist women in regaining their dignity after leaving abusive partners.

In fact, when there are budgetary cuts, the first place it happens is with budgets that ameliorate women's living conditions.

It is about the bottom line and less about the wellbeing of women - what a shame that women's lives are secondary.