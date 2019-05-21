Woman strangled, dumped in a bin

An IT student stands accused of murder after he allegedly strangled his sister's friend to death because she refused to have sex with him.

According to police records, the booze and dagga-fuelled incident happened in an apartment in Midrand two a weeks ago.

The 25-year-old student, who is a Lesotho national, was bust after he attempted to use Uber to dispose of the body, which he had allegedly stuffed in a wheelie bin.

Now the family of Itumeleng Julia Tsenase want the police to leave no stone unturned in their investigation.

The slain woman's sister Rose said her family was devastated and shocked by the way her sister was killed.

She said Itumeleng's death was more painful as her alleged killer was not a stranger, but somebody known to her and her family.

According to the sister, Itumeleng, 40, was a senior credit controller with a Midrand-based giant cosmetics company. She was the mother of a nine-year-old boy and resided in Mooikloof in Pretoria.

"We don't know what to do or how to react to this because the person has even confessed to killing her after firstly lying into our faces that he had not seen our sister after she had not come home.

Police spokesperson Tshwarelo Mabulane confirmed that a case was registered and said the suspect was arrested.