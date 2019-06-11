News

Man sentenced to 12 years for killing girlfriend after abortion

By Nico Gous - 11 June 2019 - 15:59
Image: 123RF/Stockstudio44

The Polokwane High Court on Monday sentenced 39-year-old Joseph Mafifi to 12 years in prison for killing his girlfriend in 2018.

Officers at Tom Burke police station‚ outside Lephalale‚ received a tip-off on March 18 last year that a woman was being stabbed on a farm near Swartwater.

“When the police arrived‚ they found the lifeless body of a 44-year-old woman with multiple stab wounds. She was identified as Simangele Sibanda from Zimbabwe‚” said Col Moatshe Ngoepe on Tuesday.

Mafifi fled the scene. Police tracked him down to his hometown in the Moletemane area in Botswana and we was eventually extradited to stand trial in South Africa.

“The accused revealed in court that he killed his girlfriend for terminating her pregnancy without his consent‚” said Ngoepe.



Source: TMG Digital.

Two life sentences for man who raped his daughters‚ impregnating one

The Thohoyandou High Court on Tuesday sentenced a 50-year-old man to two life sentences for raping his biological daughters‚ aged 13 and 16.
1 hour ago

Six escape death sentence for rape, murder of eight-year-old Indian girl

Six men were convicted Monday over the notorious 2018 gang rape and murder in India of an eight-year-old girl from a Muslim nomadic tribe that ...
1 day ago

