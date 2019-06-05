Murder accomplice's sentence doubled

A Limpopo woman - handed a five-year prison term for her role in the 2014 murder of her grandmother and a five-year-old girl - has had her sentence doubled by the Supreme Court of Appeal, which handed down the damning ruling on Friday.

Charmaine Moloto - acting in cohorts with her boyfriend Frans Baloyi - orchestrated the slaying in the belief that her grandmother had bewitched her.

It was in the quiet village of Ga Semenya near Seshego where Florence Moloto and Elna Pele, a child she cared for, were strangled.

The girl was eliminated, the court heard, because it was feared she would implicate the lovers. And while it was Baloyi who choked the life out of the two, Moloto was convicted as an accomplice who had acted in common purpose.

When the 31-year-old was tried and sentenced in 2017, the National Prosecuting Authority took the judgment on review, insisting aggravating circumstances were not considered by the presiding judge.