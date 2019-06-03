Former ANN7 editor testifies about Jacob Zuma’s involvement with channel

"But the president was very much involved in the running of the station. There were regular review meetings where he would give feedback. There was confidential information which you don’t give out early in the project that was disclosed to the president.

"I thought it was funny that you would hand out a document which had all the secrets of the project to a public office. Only later, I realised it was because he had a much bigger interest in the station."

The first meeting

Sundaram said he first met Zuma during a meeting at his official Pretoria residence on a Sunday (June 22, 2013). The meeting was also attended by Ajay, Atul, Infinty Media chief executive Nazeem Howa, The New Age newspaper (also part of the same company) editor Moegsien Williams, and Sahara chief executive Ashu Chawla.

Zuma was apparently there on his own.

"We were flagged in and we didn’t have much difficulty finding our way into a waiting room … I was surprised by the lack of security on our arrival. We were ushered into a room to the right of the entrance of the building, it was not a general waiting area," Sundaram said.

At the time, Zuma was "conducting meetings with some ministers" in another room and the Gupta delegation was made to wait. According to Sundaram, this made Ajay "very impatient" and he instructed Chawla to tell the president they were leaving.

"Within a few minutes, Zuma came into the meeting room. He was very apologetic," Sundaram said.

Zuma was given a presentation on ANN7, a status update on its progress before the launch.

"He asked us questions, kept a copy of the report, he said he would study it and said next time we meet he would provide further feedback…It was a shareholder review type of presentation," he said.

Named the station

Sundaram claimed Zuma had even suggested the name of the station -- Africa News Network (ANN). But the '7' was added because the name was already in use.