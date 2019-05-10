ANC moves swiftly to elect new premiers

The ANC has called for a special national executive committee meeting on Monday to consider the names of its preferred provincial premier candidates.

This was confirmed by acting spokesman Dakota Legoete who said from tomorrow the party's provincial executive committee members would meet across the country to choose three names of candidates that would be submitted to the NEC to consider premier positions.

The selection of three candidates will take place in provinces where a majority win in the elections has been secured. The three names are submitted in order of priority.

But the NEC may reject a preferred person 0if the candidate is mirred in allegations of wrong doing or sometimes to balance the gender parity. So far it looks like ANC will govern Limpopo, Mpumalanga, Northern Cape, Eastern Cape, North West, KwaZulu-Natal and the Free State while Gauteng remains on a knife edge.