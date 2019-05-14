Promoting women in business | Working mothers celebrated in style

Luxuria Lifestyle South Africa recently hosted a Mother’s Day event to celebrate working mothers in business. Hosted by Luxuria Lifestyle South Africa CEO Nicole Capper, guests included the BCC college founder and influencer Zari Hassan along with motivational speaker and business woman Letshego Zulu.

No stranger to motivating women and mothers, Zulu says that partnering with Luxuria Lifestyle South Africa was especially important to her because of the positive message that was being pushed through supporting working mothers.

“Let’s just show people out there that we are multi-talented,” says Zulu.

Outside their roles as businesswomen, Zulu says she also wanted to motivate women to foster self-love.

“I have learnt, especially over the last three years since I lost my late husband, that nurturing your inner child as an individual is very important,” says Zulu, “because if you can’t nurture yourself, how are you going to nurture the people around you?”

While Zulu’s focus was to foster motherhood, Ugandan-born influencer and entrepreneur Hassan was inspired to motivate young women to build their own empires rather than being dependent on anyone else.

Having spent 20 years in SA, Hassan travels often so has to juggle the difficult role of being a mother and entrepreneur.

“I’ve been working since I was 17, I am 38 now so I have been working my whole life,” says Hassan. “I wanted a certain lifestyle and I had to work towards that. I need to show all the young girls out there that they can achieve it on their own.”

A passion for life and the discoursing on what it means to be a mother in the new age were part of the many elements that inspired Capper to host the event as a means to not only celebrate mothers of all ages but also to promote local businesses.

“I want us to uplift South African luxury premium brands and also South African distributors of international luxury brands,” says Capper. “Let’s rewrite the South African luxury industry.”​