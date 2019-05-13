'Don't blame black DA leaders for this' - Van Damme

DA MP Phumzile van Damme could be "sent to Harvard University" after tweeting a scathing response to detractors within the party who blamed the DA's black party leaders for a decline in electoral support in the recent national elections.

This is how some on Twitter reacted to Van Damme's ferocious criticism of some in the party for apparently "scape-goating" black leaders for the DA's poor showing in the polls.

Some Twitter users suggested that Van Damme is at risk of being shipped out on sabbatical after it appeared as though her tweets were aimed at former party leader Helen Zille.

@MahlatseTalks tweeted: "You have been begging to be sent to Harvard lately sisi."

@VelempiniN tweeted: "subtwitting @helenzille are we?"

The DA's federal executive meeting is expected to be held today and might determine whether party leader Mmusi Maimane is fit to be at the helm.