Mmusi Maimane calls for independent audit of election results

Maimane made the comments as his party struggled to increase its national support to its expected level, amassing only electoral support of 22.58% just before 7pm on Thursday night, which represented a marginal increase from the 22.23% it gained in 2014.

At that time, just under 60% of the national ballots had been counted.

The DA leader was addressing the media on Thursday night on his first visit to the IEC results operation centre in Tshwane.

"We have got concerns over the electoral process in how some of the issues have been handled. I am concerned that many South Africans were able to vote twice," said Maimane.

"And therefore I call for an audit, it is very important. This needs to be interrogated.

"Of course I want free and fair elections, it is good for democracy. We must make sure that elections are the reflection of the will of the people, if they are not then it cannot be legitimised. We are waiting now to make sure that audit defines what the material outcomes of it is and then we will take the conversation from there."