Not voting is not an option, vote for morality and justice

I hope that tomorrow we will all wake up and go exercise our democratic right. The better governance we want is on the ballot.

The clean running water we want in our villages and townships is on the ballot. The tarred roads we are looking for are on the ballot.

The important changes we are looking for are also found on the ballot.

Staying away is not an option. Because each and every one of us has the responsibility to make the change. As a young black person, I know that the policies of the DA do not speak to me as rural and yet modern young man.

But maybe it speaks to you, and the many other parties on our ballot paper.

We have to go vote tomorrow. A faultless political party will only be found in a utopian world.