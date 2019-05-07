IEC official suspended over roadside ballot boxes

The Electoral Commission has confirmed that the official responsible for transporting ballot boxes found on the side of a Limpopo road at the weekend has been suspended.

In a statement issued on Monday evening, the IEC confirmed that a pack of three unused, unassembled ballot boxes was discovered on the side of a road in Tzaneen, Limpopo. Videos of the boxes were posed on Sunday by a Facebook user, who went back on Monday morning and found they were still there.

According to the IEC, it was found that the ballot boxes - which were “unused” and “unassembled” - had been lost off the back of a vehicle during transport to a voting station.