Controversial businessman Iqbal Survé says he expects "absolutely nothing in return" after making a sizeable last-minute donation to the ANC's election campaign in the Western Cape.

Speaking at a media briefing in Cape Town on Sunday evening‚ Survé said the donation‚ made through his Sekunjalo group of companies‚ was to support "progressive forces".

"For us it's important to deepen democracy‚ it's important to get people from outlying areas to be able to come to voting stations. I've never hidden the fact that I've supported the ANC‚" he said.

"It's so important that we support progressive forces ... Our support for this election has got nothing to do with Independent Media. Independent Media has its own editors‚ its own people who are responsible‚ objective and do foresight into stories. Our support is because historically since before democracy‚ after democracy‚ we believe in supporting progressive forces. It's a duty‚ you don't have to thank us."