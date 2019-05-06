The National Education‚ Health and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu) is meeting with officials from the Electoral Commission on Monday‚ over a range of workplace demands.

This comes after talks broke down on Sunday in the wake of the trade union's threat last week to strike during the national general elections.

Nehawu spokesperson Khaya Xaba said they were meeting with the commission's management in Pretoria.

The trade union said on Friday they were “extremely concerned” about its members who it claims have been fighting with the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) for three years. Nehawu members wants the commission to implement certain recommendations including salary bands and pay structures.