Election team meets with Nehawu to avert possible election day strike
The National Education‚ Health and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu) is meeting with officials from the Electoral Commission on Monday‚ over a range of workplace demands.
This comes after talks broke down on Sunday in the wake of the trade union's threat last week to strike during the national general elections.
Nehawu spokesperson Khaya Xaba said they were meeting with the commission's management in Pretoria.
The trade union said on Friday they were “extremely concerned” about its members who it claims have been fighting with the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) for three years. Nehawu members wants the commission to implement certain recommendations including salary bands and pay structures.
NEHAWU CALLS ON IEC TO RESPOND POSITIVELY TO WORKERS DEMANDS BEFORE ELECTIONS Friday May 03, 2019 The National...Posted by Nehawu AD on Friday, May 3, 2019
“To date‚ the Electoral Commission is refusing to implement such recommendations …”
Nehawu also wants the IEC to help with transporting members from one voting station to another to deliver and pick up ballot boxes.
“This has resulted in the lowest staff morale ever at the IEC‚ hence our members are not looking forward to providing good service during this period if the employer does not resolve issues related to movement of ballot boxes and papers‚” the union said.
SowetanLIVE approached the IEC for comment. The article will be updated accordingly.
IEC has stressed that the Electoral Act (73 of 1997) specifically prohibits political meetings, marches, demonstrations or any other political event taking place on voting day. It also prohibits strikes and lockouts in the public transport and telecommunications sectors.— KhayelihleKhumalo (@KhayaJames) May 5, 2019