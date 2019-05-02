About 1% of polling stations face disruptions on voting day - ISS

As the country prepares to vote on Wednesday, the Institute of Security Studies (ISS) says disruptions can be expected at 1% of polling stations.

"We do not anticipate more than a percentage or two of voting stations disrupted - 2% is really unexpected. We can safely say around 1%, which is higher than previous years," said Lizette Lancaster of the ISS's crime and justice hub.

Lancaster was speaking at an ISS seminar on Thursday, where she presented research on violence leading up to and during elections.

"By 2012 we started realising that crime or public violence associated with protests were on the increase, more and more arrests were being made and that there were more protests turning violent than in the previous decade," she said.

The country has, in the past few months, been confronted with a series of service delivery protests, including the #AlexShutdown.

"There is an increasing feeling of despair when it comes to service delivery, and the government is just not responsive. Hence some hot spots are persistent, such as Bekkersdal, Alexandra, Tshwane, Vuwani ... the list goes on and on.

"The trend suggests that the practice of the last voter registration weekend is very likely to predict what's going to happen on election day for many of those areas," she said.