Net closing in on dirty political elite

The news, broken yesterday by Sowetan's sister publication, Sunday Times, that some prominent politicians and organisations featured in the Zondo commission could soon face the consequences of their actions is welcome.

The Sunday paper reported that party heavyweights like environmental affairs minister Nomvula Mokonyane, ANC MP Vincent Smith, the Jacob Zuma Foundation and its chair, Dudu Myeni, former correctional services boss Linda Mti, disgraced prosecutions bosses Nomgcobo Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi - among others - are in the line of fire as the SA Revenue Service seeks to recoup R250m in taxes.

These individuals face allegations of under-declaring their incomes, overstating expenses, and misrepresenting their tax affairs.

They now face the real prospect of being served with hefty tax bills - perhaps the next best thing short of criminal prosecution.

The cry has often been that those with political connections are never inconvenienced with being held accountable for their transgressions, let alone being prosecuted.

The closest anybody of real significance came really close to prosecution was former president Jacob Zuma, stemming from the successful prosecution of his former financial adviser, Schabir Shaik, for corruption.