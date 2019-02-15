No privatisation of Eskom - Cyril Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa has assured workers and the nation that the unbundling of Eskom into three entities will not result in the power utility being privatised.

Yesterday, while responding to the State of the Nation Address (Sona) debate, Ramaphosa outlined government's plans to deal with Eskom's crisis which has plunged the country into darkness.

Ramaphosa first admitted that there was no single solution for the problems at Eskom and told parliament that government's interventions will have to be pursued simultaneously "in a coordinated fashion" to turn the troubled utility around.

"The decision we announced in the Sona to establish three separate state-owned entities; let me be clear, three separate 100% state-owned entities - for generation, transmission and distribution - has received the most attention. But it is by no means the only or most significant measure that must be undertaken," Ramaphosa said.

"In his budget speech next week, the minister of finance will detail the measure that government will undertake to assist Eskom to stabilise its finances. It has become clear that indeed Eskom does need to be assisted by the state so that it can stabilise its finances because doing so also means we are stabilising the economy of our country."