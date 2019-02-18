Two of five suspects implicated in murder of Hillbrow security guards arrested

Police have arrested two men in connection with the murder of two security guards who were shot dead in plain view of bystanders and motorists while sitting in their car in Hillbrow, Johannesburg, on Monday night.

"The management of police in Gauteng has welcomed the arrest of two suspects believed to be behind the murder of two security guards in Hillbrow a week ago,” said police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo.

Masondo said a group of about five suspects had accosted the two security guards who were inside a vehicle. The victims, aged 45 and 50, were fatally shot and one firearm taken from them.

Police have since recovered the firearm with a magazine and rounds after arresting the first suspect.

Masondo said police had worked tirelessly to ensure that the perpetrators were put behind bars. "Intelligence driven information led to the arrest of the suspects in Hillbrow and Berea on Saturday. Police are still searching for the three suspects that are still at large," he said.

The suspects are expected to appear in court soon..

In other incidents, police recovered more than 12 unlicensed firearms that are suspected to have been used during the commission of serious and violent crimes.