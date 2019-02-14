Cyril Ramaphosa to outline Eskom rescue plan - bailout, tariff hike likely to be part of the mix

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to announce measures to save Eskom as rolling blackouts threatened to derail his plans to stimulate the economy and create jobs.

The president's options, according to analysts, could include a direct bailout of the ailing power utility, taking over Eskom's debt and/or granting the 15% tariff hike it wants.

Yesterday, the department of public enterprises painted a bleak picture of Eskom's

financial state before the portfolio committee in parliament. The department said that Eskom could go down in three months if it does not get any cash injection from the government immediately.

The president gave the indication that he will outline his government's immediate steps to deal with the power crisis that has engulfed the country since Sunday. The plan will be announced during a reply to MPs' questions on his State of the Nation Address.