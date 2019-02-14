NUM tells Ramaphosa to disband Eskom board

The government should retain the current structure of Eskom and simply change its management to rescue the company from total collapse, said the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) on Thursday.

NUM, which is the majority union at the state-owned power utility, said it has never been consulted by government on the unbundling of Eskom, a move which the union believes will not save the company.

NUM president Joseph Montisetse said the government should simply disband the current board as it had failed to prevent load-shedding, arguing that the best option for the government is to only change the power utility's board and management.

“We are not managing Eskom. Eskom has management and a board. We are saying the president must disband this board. The only alternative is the status quo. The unbundling is something that cannot solve anything. You have to solve the management of Eskom by putting credible and effective board and effective management,” Montisetse said.