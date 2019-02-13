Medupi, Kusile power stations badly designed - foreign help to sort out Eskom mess

The government has conceded that the two multibillion-rand new power stations - Medupi and Kusile - were badly designed and constructed and this was at the heart of the current Eskom crisis.

The admission was made by public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan in parliament yesterday. Gordhan said Eskom is facing problems of a structural, operational and financial nature.

"Fundamentally, the first point that we need to tell the public is that Medupi and Kusile were badly designed and badly constructed and are not performing at optimum levels," Gordhan said.

"We are addressing these issues. I have met with the board yesterday, I've had various interactions today. We are beginning to understand where the problems are in some of the very old power stations."

He said the government had also "taken a new initiative where the board and myself have agreed that we are going to bring in external power station engineers, have an independent audit done on what is exactly going on so that we put Eskom back on track".