Johannesburg City Power expects that it will take at least two to three days to clear all its outstanding calls from residents about continued electricity outages after this week's load-shedding by Eskom.

"I am furious about the power outages‚ because at my home I haven't had electricity since Wednesday‚" Lucienne Croci said on Friday.

Croci‚ owner of Kulanga Cottages Bed and Breakfast in Linden‚ said she had been forced to turn away four potential customers due to the power outages and load-shedding.