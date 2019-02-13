Eskom fat cats to blame for dark days facing millions.

Welcome my old friend, the candle. South Africans have once again had to dust off candles as Eskom plunged SA into further darkness this week with no hope of light in sight. Eskom is struggling from a couple of major themes: corruption, inefficiency, mismanagement and debt, thanks to an incompetent ANC government.

Corruption and state capture were masterminded by major culprits Matshela Koko, Brian Molefe and Anoj Singh, among others, who managed to ransack Eskom through prepaid coal contracts, nepotism, inflated supply contracts and exorbitant consultancy fees. This cabal decided to disinvest from coal mines, short-changing the future of coal supply for Eskom.

At the same time, they rewarded each other with massive bonuses and salaries. This action has hollowed out the entity and left it in financial ruins. The culture of rewarding mediocrity, corruption and mismanagement has seeped throughout the organisation, which has created a bloated, inefficient entity. According to a recent World Bank study that used staff data from 36 different countries, Eskom is considered to be 60% overstaffed, which is around 27,500 of staff.

Productivity is extremely low despite this massive labour force, with the equivalent utility in India producing about 40 times more electricity per employee.

Then just over 11 years ago, two massive coal power stations - Medupi and Kusile - were envisaged and construction began. These two projects have become the albatross around Eskom's neck. Shoddy workmanship and poor project management saw costs ballooning from R149bn to R345bn.