Ramaphosa livid as Eskom load-sheds

President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed shock at the news that Eskom is implementing stage 4 of load-shedding, which is the closest thing to a national blackout.

As the nation reeled at the announcement that six power-generating units at Eskom went down yesterday, leading to large sections of the country being plunged into darkness, Ramaphosa said he was "angry that we've reached this stage of dysfunctionality".

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the African Union Summit in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, he said the country's economy could not afford electricity shortage.

"Energy is really the important generator of economic growth in our country. We've heard that there is load-shedding. That comes as quite a shock because it is reported that there are six units that have gone down," he said.

Eskom yesterday announced that the country was headed for more blackouts as the company was experiencing its worst power shortages in more than four years