Eskom implements stage 4 load-shedding

The power utility said although a number of generating units had returned to service as per the 9-point recovery plan, “regrettably additional units continue to trip” which resulted in shortage in generating capacity.

Stage 2 calls for 2000MW to be rotationally loadshed nationally at a given period. Loadshedding is conducted rotationally as a measure of last resort to protect the power system from a total collapse or blackout.

Stage 4 doubles the frequency of stage 2 loadshedding which increases the number of times that any area is likely to be without electricity in a municipality.

Earlier on Monday Phasiwe explained the predicament that Eskom is facing today.“

Loadshedding is a function of a number of breakdowns that limit the availability of adequate power supply to meet the demand.

Eskom is currently doing maintenance in an effort to stabilise the national grid.

The power system is expected to remain constrained until some of the big units are brought back to service,” he said.