If you were feeling dumb for not getting it right‚ relax. Eskom's sudden electricity cut-off and "muddled" load-shedding schedules caught both residents and administrators off-guard‚ a Johannesburg city official acknowledged on Tuesday.

Councillor Nico de Jager‚ member of the mayoral committee in the environment and infrastructure services department‚ said: "When load-shedding was abruptly announced on Sunday‚ it certainly caught City Power and Joburg residents by surprise and unprepared.

"As a result‚ entire substations were load-shed at once instead of the block-by-block approach as per the schedules."

This happened as a result of City Power using a different version of the schedule from the one Eskom used after the system crashed‚ said De Jager.