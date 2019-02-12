Energy expert Chris Yelland said load-shedding was likely to continue for the rest of the week - and the country may experience load-shedding in future.

"Eskom needs to put more effort and money to avoid breakdowns‚" he said.

To solve the crisis‚ according to Yelland‚ Eskom needs to allow customers to supplement the electricity they buy with their own supply such as solar‚ with less regulation.

Yelland noted that Eskom was not entirely to blame for the crisis it is facing.

"Government policy‚ the regulator‚ mismanagement‚ poor maintenance‚ corruption‚ poor procurement of coal‚ people who don’t pay for electricity - we are all to blame‚" he said.

Energy analyst Ted Blom told eNCA on Tuesday that Eskom was lying to the country about where the exact problem lies.

"My big problem is that Eskom has been lying to us as to where the source of the problem was. They have told us consistently that the problem was with the old [generating units]. It has now transpired in the Nersa hearings that the problem is not only limited to the old generator‚ but the problem has extended to the new build‚" he said.