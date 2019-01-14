Mthethwa vs Mthethwa as minister sues kwaito artist Eugene

Kwaito legend Eugene Mthethwa will face the music following his outburst at Bassline in Newtown on Friday.

Mthethwa told mourners who attended musician Dan Tshanda's memorial that minister of arts and culture Nathi Mthethwa wanted him dead.

He said the minister was not happy after he told President Cyril Ramaphosa that Mthethwa was using state funds illegally to fund actor Tony Kgoroge’s organisation Cultural and Creative Industries Federation of South Africa (CCIFSA).

The minister has instructed his attorneys to institute legal action against the kwaito legend.

Mthethwa further said in a statement that he viewed the artist’s remarks as “defamatory and attempting to cause harm and impairment to his dignity and integrity”.

“Threats alleged by Mr Eugene Mthethwa are nothing more than a figment of his imagination.”