Ramaphosa warns errant civil servants

By Qaanitah Hunter - 15 January 2019 - 11:06
Oratilwe Phiri ( 10) entertains other bikers outside Moses Mabhida Stadium during the ANC manifesto.
Image: Jackie Clausen

President Cyril Ramaphosa says the upcoming 2019 general elections provide an opportunity to restore the country's democratic institutions and "to return our country to a path of transformation, growth and development".

Ramaphosa delivered his address yesterday at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban to mark the 107th birthday celebration of the ANC and the launch of the party's manifesto ahead of the May provincial and national elections.

"[The elections] provide an opportunity to place the country's future in the hands of those who believe in it the most - the voters," Ramaphosa said.

He blasted corruption and incompetence, saying there was no place for it in the government. "We will not tolerate those in the public service or in political office who are negligent or use public resources for their own selfish gains."

He said South Africa won't succeed if efforts to rebuild it were not supported by a capable public service.

"We cannot and will not allow situations where the government fails South Africans," Ramaphosa said.

ANC admits to mistakes made

Cyril Ramaphosa has admitted the governing party has made mistakes in the past and pleaded with the country to give the ANC a chance.
1 day ago

He called on all South Africans to work together to grow the economy and improve the quality of lives of ordinary South Africans.

"Many of our public servants are committed and dedicated professionals who perform their tasks faithfully.

"However, there are some whose indifference to the needs and concerns of citizens has led to a deterioration in the quality of services and assistance rendered," he said.

The president warned of consequences for public representatives and civil servants who broke the law.

- TimesLIVE

