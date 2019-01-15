Ramaphosa warns errant civil servants

President Cyril Ramaphosa says the upcoming 2019 general elections provide an opportunity to restore the country's democratic institutions and "to return our country to a path of transformation, growth and development".

Ramaphosa delivered his address yesterday at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban to mark the 107th birthday celebration of the ANC and the launch of the party's manifesto ahead of the May provincial and national elections.

"[The elections] provide an opportunity to place the country's future in the hands of those who believe in it the most - the voters," Ramaphosa said.

He blasted corruption and incompetence, saying there was no place for it in the government. "We will not tolerate those in the public service or in political office who are negligent or use public resources for their own selfish gains."

He said South Africa won't succeed if efforts to rebuild it were not supported by a capable public service.

"We cannot and will not allow situations where the government fails South Africans," Ramaphosa said.