He said as Natalie became an irritation to the police‚ a police officer asked for her ID document to see what he could do.

“He looked at the ID and said‚ 'Hawu! Maimane! Are you married to that Maimane from the DA?’”

It was only then that the police began to work on the case‚ he said.

“I laugh about it‚ but it is an injustice of our country. No one should get services in this country because of political connections or because they know someone.”

Maimane was addressing the Cape Town Press Club about the DA's plans should it become governing party. He lamented‚ among other things‚ unprofessional service ordinary South Africans were getting from the police.

The incident involving his wife was evidence that you have to be “politically connected” to get an honest and professional service‚ he said‚ as he urged members of his largely white audience to drive to the so-called murder capital of SA‚ Nyanga‚ to see for themselves the conditions in the area.

Maimane said when he visited the Nyanga police station a few weeks ago‚ the police there told him that they were understaffed but‚ mainly‚ the problem was that they did not have provincial intelligence and‚ therefore‚ did not know exactly who the criminals were.

The DA wants the government to decentralise policing and give provinces real power in crime-fighting.