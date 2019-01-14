ANC admits to mistakes made

President Cyril Ramaphosa has admitted the governing party has made mistakes in the past and pleaded with the country to give the ANC a chance.

Ramaphosa told over 80,000 supporters who filled up Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday that some issues had hindered the process of trying to bring about change in society.

"We must acknowledge that state capture and corruption have weakened several of our public institutions, undermined effective governance and contributed to the poor performance of our economy.

"We must also acknowledge that factionalism and patronage has diminished the ability of the ANC to lead the process of transformation and fulfil its mandate to the people."