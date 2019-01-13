DA leader Mmusi Maimane accused President Cyril Ramaphosa on Saturday of making empty promises and being unable to introduce the bold reform the country’s economy needs to create jobs and access to opportunity.

Maimane said Ramaphosa’s speech in Durban on Saturday during which he unveiled the ANC’s 2019 election manifesto was “full of more empty promises that all South Africans know he will never deliver on”.

“Today’s ANC manifesto launch today confirmed three things of vital importance to the people of South Africa: The ANC has not changed‚ Cyril Ramaphosa cannot deliver the immediate change our country needs‚ and his promises are empty.”

At a time of acute racial division in the country‚ Ramaphosa had offered no leadership on how the nation could come together as a country and build “One South Africa for All”‚ Maimane added.

“Most of what he promised has already been promised over and over again by previous presidents‚ and have never been delivered on.

“Ramaphosa showed no sense of urgency. All of his solutions are long term and slow‚ when South Africa needs urgent change now‚” Mamaine said.