Eugene Mthethwa says he didn't name the person who wanted him dead

The gloves are off between arts and culture minister Nathi Mthethwa and veteran musician Eugene Mthethwa, who allegedly claimed at late musician Dan Tshanda's memorial at the weekend that the minister is out to eliminate him.

Eugene, who is also known as Donald Duck, said that he stood firm on the claims but maintains he never mentioned the minister's name.

This comes after Mthethwa announced on Sunday evening that he had told his lawyers to "immediately initiate legal action against Eugene Mthethwa for remarks made against the minister".

The musician publicly spoke of alleged threats to his life at the memorial, which apparently prevented him from attending the launch of the ANC manifesto on Saturday.

Eugene said despite the rocky relationship he had with the minister he did not mention him by name.