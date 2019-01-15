Eugene Mthethwa says he didn't name the person who wanted him dead
The gloves are off between arts and culture minister Nathi Mthethwa and veteran musician Eugene Mthethwa, who allegedly claimed at late musician Dan Tshanda's memorial at the weekend that the minister is out to eliminate him.
Eugene, who is also known as Donald Duck, said that he stood firm on the claims but maintains he never mentioned the minister's name.
This comes after Mthethwa announced on Sunday evening that he had told his lawyers to "immediately initiate legal action against Eugene Mthethwa for remarks made against the minister".
The musician publicly spoke of alleged threats to his life at the memorial, which apparently prevented him from attending the launch of the ANC manifesto on Saturday.
Eugene said despite the rocky relationship he had with the minister he did not mention him by name.
"There was no time that I made that claim against the minister (that Nathi was linked to threats on his life). I would not say that."
Eugene admitted that there has "been a very long journey of animosity" between himself and the minister but hoped the matter would be resolved within the ANC before it reaches any courtroom.
"Me and Mr Mthethwa are members of the ANC and the matter has not been dealt with internally. I would like that to be the process. If that process does not guide us or give us a solution then we will officially respond to the minister."
He said he expected the minister to call him about the situation before taking legal action but the call never came.
He added that he met President Cyril Ramaphosa last year to raise concerns about some issues involving arts and culture and stood by his claim that he had been told of possible threats against his life since.
Late last year, Eugene alleged that the minister was using state funds to illegally fund Tony Kgoroge's organisation, Cultural and Creative Industries Federation of SA, which focuses on artists' rights.