New Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp says he is stepping into his role a lot wiser than he was when he got the job in his initial stint in 2005.

The fiery German clashed with players‚ media and even with the fans during his incident-riddled first spell and the stormy relationship eventually came to an end when he was shown the door in March 2007.

His return to Naturena after Italian Giovanni Solinas was shown the door on Friday sent shockwaves across the country‚ with many Chiefs fans taking to social media and radio stations to register their unhappiness with the decision.

Middendorp conceded on Monday that he was very naive about South African football when he first came to these shore in June 2005 but has become a lot more accustomed to the culture of the local game after coaching at Maritzburg United‚ Lamontville Golden Arrows‚ Chippa United and Bloemfontein Celtic.

‘‘Coming into the country like it happened in 2005/2006 and not really knowing the environment and not really knowing the players‚ and taking over a team of this size and this brand‚ of course you discover everyday something new‚” he said.

‘‘I believe with the movement in the last few years of more than a decade‚ I have this background information (now) and I don’t have to look around and try to find out.