ANC Limpopo treasurer Danny Msiza resigns after VBS saga

By Claudi Mailovich - 12 December 2018 - 14:58
Danny Msiza is implicated in VBS loot.
Limpopo ANC treasurer Danny Msiza has stepped down from that position after he was embroiled in the VBS Mutual Bank scandal.

In October, a forensic report compiled on behalf of the SA Reserve Bank into allegations at VBS by advocate Terry Motau and Werksmans Attorneys placed Msiza as a commission agent in Limpopo, which ensured that municipalities illegally deposited funds into VBS.

The ANC in Limpopo on Wednesday confirmed that Msiza “accepted” a decision by the ANC’s national working committee that he must step aside until his name was cleared.

