ANC Limpopo treasurer Danny Msiza resigns after VBS saga
Limpopo ANC treasurer Danny Msiza has stepped down from that position after he was embroiled in the VBS Mutual Bank scandal.
In October, a forensic report compiled on behalf of the SA Reserve Bank into allegations at VBS by advocate Terry Motau and Werksmans Attorneys placed Msiza as a commission agent in Limpopo, which ensured that municipalities illegally deposited funds into VBS.
The ANC in Limpopo on Wednesday confirmed that Msiza “accepted” a decision by the ANC’s national working committee that he must step aside until his name was cleared.
